Researchers at Fudan University in Shanghai, China, described an approach to enzymatic “living” polymerization for the synthesis of polysaccharides. The work was published by Nature. The authors studied how the interaction of starter molecules, or initiators, with enzymes is related to the growth of polymer chains and the distribution of their molecular weight.

Initiator affinity

In the supplementary materials, the researchers presented experiments with chondroitin synthase. Analysis of chain-extension products over 1–10 minutes showed that the CH3 initiator, which bound more strongly to the enzyme, produced a broader set of intermediate products. For the TETRA initiator, which had weaker affinity, a narrower distribution of chain lengths was observed at the early stage of polymerization.

The authors also studied hyaluronan synthesis involving hyaluronan synthase. They measured the affinity of natural hyaluronan oligomers and several unnatural initiators for the enzyme using microscale thermophoresis and NMR analysis. The dissociation constant values ranged from nanomolar to submillimolar.

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Experiments with amylose

Separately, the scientists studied the synthesis of amylose, catalyzed by α-glucan phosphorylase. The monomer was α-D-glucose-1-phosphate, while inorganic phosphate acted as the leaving group. The authors compared initiators based on maltooligosaccharides and matched their affinity for the enzyme with the average molecular weight and dispersity of the resulting polymers.

RNA sequencing data generated as part of the study are available in the Gene Expression Omnibus database under code GSE342464. Data on the molecular weights of the studied polysaccharides are available on Figshare, while source data are provided with the article and supplementary materials.

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