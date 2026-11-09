A silent march commemorating the victims of the shooting at the Main Market Square began in Krakow, Poland, on the evening of November 9. President Karol Nawrocki and Prime Minister Donald Tusk are taking part in the event, RMF24 reports.

Dozens of people came to the square with candles. Mourning has been declared in Krakow through November 11 inclusive.

March around the Cloth Hall

The procession began at the corner of the Main Market Square and Sławkowska Street. Participants are to walk to St. Mary's Basilica, with the conclusion planned near the Town Hall Tower.

The march runs around the Cloth Hall and follows part of the route taken by the attacker during the shooting.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attack at the Main Market Square

The shooting occurred on November 7. According to RMF24, a 24-year-old man drove a Subaru onto the Main Market Square and opened fire on random passers-by. Six people were killed — four women and two men. Another 15 people were injured, including two police officers.

The outlet writes that the man was wounded during an exchange of fire with law enforcement officers; he died on November 9 at a hospital in Krakow. Police also found the bodies of three people — the man's parents and sister — and seven weapons at his family's home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski.

Because of the mourning period in Krakow, the St. Mary's trumpet call was not played from 21:00 on November 7 until 9:00 on November 8. According to RMF24, this happened for the first time since 1939.

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