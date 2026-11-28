In Germany, Lieutenant General Heiko Hübner will become the new Inspector of the Bundeswehr's land forces. The relevant personnel decision was made by Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, Der Spiegel reports, citing the German Ministry of Defence.

The Inspector is the highest-ranking servicemember in the land forces and is responsible for their personnel and material readiness to carry out tasks. The land forces are one of Germany's four branches of the armed forces, alongside the air force, navy, and cyber and information space forces.

Successor to Christian Freuding

Hübner will replace Lieutenant General Christian Freuding. At the beginning of next year, Freuding is expected to become the Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, the highest-ranking servicemember in Germany's armed forces.

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Pistorius called Hübner an experienced successor who is well acquainted with reforms in the land forces. As Freuding's deputy, he accompanied and helped shape changes, including the digitalization of the armed forces and the introduction of autonomous systems. The minister also said that Hübner knows what conclusions should be drawn from Russia's war against Ukraine for Germany's defence capability.

Command experience and overseas missions

The 58-year-old Hübner has served since September 2025 as Deputy Inspector of the land forces and commander of the basic military organization at the Land Forces Command in Strausberg. Previously, he commanded the 1st Armoured Division in Oldenburg from 2021 to 2025, Armoured Brigade 21 in Augustdorf from 2016 to 2018, and the 212th Armoured Infantry Battalion from 2009 to 2011.

Hübner, who was born in 1968, joined the Bundeswehr as a conscript in 1987. He studied business administration at the Bundeswehr University in Hamburg and completed general staff training in Germany and the United States. He also served as an adjutant to the defence minister and as head of the Inspector General's office. In 1999, Hübner served as a company commander in Kosovo, and in 2011 he led the training and security battalion of the ISAF mission in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan.

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