Germany’s Justice Minister Stefanie Hubig is planning a legislative reform that would make it possible to classify killings motivated by gender-based motives as Mord — the most serious category of homicide under German law. The main goal of the initiative is for femicides, including killings of women after a relationship breakup or because of actual or perceived infidelity, to in principle entail life imprisonment.

New motive criterion

As Der Spiegel reports, the planned qualifying criterion — killing motivated by gender-based motives — is intended to cover a broader range of cases than typical femicides.

According to the ministry’s explanation, the new category may include killings directly motivated by group-based hatred of people of a particular sex and the belief that they are supposedly of lesser value. This may include, in particular, killings of women due to general hatred of women, as well as killings of people with other gender identities.

Patriarchal attitude toward a partner

The new criterion is also proposed to be applied if the victim is denied the right to live because of perceptions of their inequality on the basis of gender. Above all, this may concern killings driven by a patriarchal desire for power and the treatment of a partner as property.

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According to the ministry, this approach will primarily cover killings of women by men after the end of a relationship. At the same time, under the reform plan, a similar motive may also be established in crimes committed by women or in killings of men.

The ministry also noted that killings of a female partner connected to her age or illness, after which the attacker unsuccessfully attempts suicide, do not necessarily have altruistic motives. They may also be linked to a patriarchal desire for control. This category may also include so-called honor killings of daughters or sisters over alleged dishonor.

Hubig’s draft bill is currently undergoing internal coordination within the German government. It is planned to be presented soon.

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