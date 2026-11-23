In Germany, the draft federal budget for 2027 provides for cuts to funding for a program supporting democracy and initiatives combating racism and antisemitism. The Family Affairs Ministry’s “Living Democracy” program is to receive €170 million — around €20 million less than this year, Deutsche Welle reports. Parliament is expected to discuss the draft budget on Friday.

Reaction from civil society organizations

Numerous German civil society organizations have spoken out against the planned cuts. Tacheles Amír, a representative of Berlin’s Amadeu Antonio Foundation, said that the existence of many initiatives combating right-wing extremism and discrimination could be at risk. According to the organizations, dismantling established structures could cause lasting damage to democratic civil society, as they would be difficult to rebuild.

The criticism comes amid record results for the Alternative for Germany party in several 2026 elections, including in the state of Saxony-Anhalt. Parts of the party are considered right-wing extremist. Amír stressed that support for such initiatives is especially needed because of the possibility of AfD coming to power in the state.

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Funding to combat antisemitism

The Central Committee of German Catholics criticized planned cuts in funding for the Federal Association of Departments for Research and Information on Antisemitism, RIAS, the nationwide OFEK counseling center for people affected by antisemitic violence and discrimination, and the CLAIM alliance, which combats Islamophobia and discrimination against Muslims. The organization called on the German government to ensure the protection of Jewish and Muslim life at the structural and financial levels.

A spokesperson for the Family Affairs Ministry explained the plans by the need to consolidate the budget. According to him, the government aims to ensure that the programs continue in 2027 and achieve the greatest possible impact with the available resources. At the same time, a coalition of civil society organizations demands not cuts but an increase of €50 million in the program’s fund.

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