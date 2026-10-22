In Johannesburg, South Africa, digital services company Eltel has filed an urgent application with the High Court seeking to compel the African National Congress (ANC) to pay about 36.4 million rand. The company says the amount is linked to services for the party’s election campaign during the 2019 national and provincial elections. South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who previously served as the ANC’s treasurer-general, has been drawn into the case, TimesLIVE reports.

Demand concerning public funding

Eltel is asking the court to order the ANC to pay an amount that, according to the company’s calculations, includes the principal debt and accrued contractual interest as of the end of September. The company also wants the Electoral Commission of South Africa to withhold future public funding payments due to the ANC, up to the amount claimed, and transfer the funds into the trust account of Eltel’s lawyers.

Eltel director Asif Kasoogee said in a court affidavit that the company cannot wait for the next funding cycle because the delay threatens its continued operations. According to him, Eltel is an independent business without institutional resources or external investors that could cover a debt of this size indefinitely. The company says the debt threatens it with effective collapse and possible liquidation.

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Previous arrangements

In court documents, Eltel claims that the ANC acknowledged the debt for several years and undertook to repay it. The company refers, in particular, to letters from former ANC chief financial officer Bongani Mahlalela in 2019 and subsequent arrangements on a payment schedule in 2020.

According to Eltel, in March 2022 Mashatile signed a promissory note on behalf of the ANC containing an unconditional written undertaking to pay the debt. The company says that after an initial payment of 1 million rand, a principal debt of 23,275,735 rand remained outstanding. As of September 30, 2026, Eltel estimated the total claim, including interest, at about 36.4 million rand.

The company is also asking the court to order the ANC and Mashatile to provide information on active bank accounts, investment vehicles and provincial structures designated to receive public funding. An urgent hearing at the Johannesburg High Court is scheduled for October 27. Earlier, according to the publication, Eltel obtained a default judgment against the ANC in connection with this debt.

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