In the United States, the state of Pennsylvania confirmed on Monday the ninth measles-related death this year. An unvaccinated resident of Centre County, who was found to have the virus, died, The Hill reports, citing the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

More than 1,600 cases in the state

Since the beginning of the year, Pennsylvania has recorded 1,638 measles cases in 46 counties. As of Monday, 49 new infections had been confirmed. The number of hospitalizations rose from 315 to 330. According to the state’s measles dashboard, only five confirmed cases involved vaccinated people.

Last week, the eighth measles-related death was reported. An unvaccinated resident of Clinton County died after testing positive for the virus before death.

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Vaccination in affected communities

The measles outbreak in Pennsylvania began in late April. The state accounts for more than a quarter of all infections in the United States as of the time of reporting. In response, health authorities expanded vaccination in communities affected by the outbreak.

The Department of Health has administered more than 7,400 doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine at nearly 300 temporary vaccination sites. Dozens more such sites are planned for the coming weeks and months. In October, healthcare providers in Pennsylvania administered nearly 62,000 vaccine doses, compared with about 25,000 in a typical month.

Last week, the Pan American Health Organization announced that the United States had lost its measles elimination status after more than 25 years. According to the organization, this means measles has again become endemic in the country.

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