South Korea is examining suspicions over the possible use of artificial intelligence glasses by Han Won-seok, who achieved the top result in the qualifying examination for tax consultants. Doubts arose because of his nearly perfect results in the first stage of testing, Korea Herald reports.

Near-maximum score

Han Won-seok scored 397.5 out of 400 points in the first stage and answered 159 of 160 test questions correctly. He received maximum scores in the fundamentals of tax law, accounting fundamentals and commercial law, while scoring 97.5 points in public finance.

His maximum score in the fundamentals of tax law drew the most attention. Among 16,856 participants, the average score in this subject was 30.18 out of 100, while 74.21% scored below the minimum threshold of 40 points. The overall pass rate in the first stage was 18.09%.

Suspicions and review

Test participants and tax consultants also pointed to the limited time: 80 questions from two subjects had to be answered within 80 minutes, including marking answers on the answer sheet. Some of them questioned whether such results could be achieved, especially in disciplines involving lengthy calculations.

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In the second, written stage, Han Won-seok also ranked first with an average score of 82.87, compared with a passing score of 49.75. He scored 95 out of 100 in the second part of accounting, while the average result among participants was 28.95.

The Human Resources Development Service of Korea, which administers the examination, said that two proctors had not reported suspicious behavior involving smart glasses. At the same time, the institution is reviewing the matter. The Korean Association of Certified Tax Consultants called for a thorough review but stressed that exceptionally high scores alone are not grounds for suspicion.

On his blog, Han Won-seok wrote that he had prepared for both stages for about two years and repeatedly solved accounting tasks by hand. According to him, he completed the commercial law questions in the first stage in 20–25 minutes, leaving the remaining time for accounting.

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