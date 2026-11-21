Two cruise missiles and a jet-powered drone of the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, fell in southeastern Poland on Friday. This happened during a Russian air attack on Ukraine, The Guardian reports, citing Polish officials.

The incidents were recorded in the settlements of Novyi Lypovets, Molodych and Rudnyk nad Sianem. They are located approximately 50–100 kilometres from Nowa Dęba, where joint military exercises involving troops from 11 countries of the coalition of the willing are taking place at the time.

Poland’s and NATO’s response

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called the incident a serious violation of Polish airspace and a dangerous consequence of Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine. He said he intends to arrive in Poland this weekend.

Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said he does not consider it accidental that the incident occurred on the day of the exercises. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, in turn, called it a deliberate provocation by Russia. According to him, Mark Rutte agreed that the attack on the night before the exercises does not appear accidental.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

About 2,800 servicemembers from ten countries are training in Nowa Dęba, while several thousand Polish military personnel are providing logistics. The training ground was also visited by the defence ministers of the United Kingdom, France, Estonia, Lithuania and Poland.

Macron’s statement and the consequences of the strike on Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron called Moscow’s actions in Ukraine and Europe an irresponsible adventure which, in his assessment, will only strengthen Europeans’ unity and determination to support Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia’s strike on Friday was one of the largest since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022. According to him, at least eight people were killed and nearly 30 others were injured. He stressed that the targets of the attack were civilian infrastructure facilities in various cities and regions of Ukraine.

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