Poland lowers maximum fuel prices for November 6 — RMF24

In Poland, on November 6, the maximum price of a liter of 95-octane gasoline will be 6.20 zlotys, 98-octane gasoline 6.93 zlotys, and diesel fuel 7.91 zlotys. The new price caps were announced by the energy minister.

Prices lower than previous ones

As RMF24 reports, the new maximum prices are lower than those in effect on November 5. At that time, a liter of 95-octane gasoline cost no more than 6.29 zlotys, 98-octane gasoline up to 7.10 zlotys, and diesel fuel up to 7.97 zlotys.

The next announcement on maximum fuel prices is to be published on November 6. It will determine the price caps for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Third stage of the CPN program

The announcement of maximum prices is part of the third stage of the Ceny Paliwa Niżej package, or CPN. Its purpose is to curb price growth at filling stations and reduce drivers' refueling costs.

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The mechanism was launched after part of the provisions of the law on the tax on excess profits of fuel companies entered into force. Poland's president signed the law and simultaneously referred it to the Constitutional Tribunal for subsequent review. Failure to comply with the maximum prices carries a fine of up to 1 million zlotys.

The law also allows for temporary reductions in excise duty and VAT on liquid fuels. Funding for these measures is planned to be provided by a new levy on fuel companies receiving extraordinary profits. According to government plans, the entire fuel price support package will remain in effect until the end of 2026, and its cost may reach about 5 billion zlotys.

The new rules provide for a 60% tax on excess profits from the sale of liquid fuels during the period from March 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027. For companies that do not produce fuel, the tax amount may not exceed 50% of revenue or net profit.

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