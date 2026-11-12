Nine air crashes have occurred in the Barrington Tops area in New South Wales, Australia, since 1945, killing 30 people. Due to the series of tragedies, the area has unofficially been dubbed the “Devil’s Triangle,” ABC News reports.

Among the four people who survived air crashes in the area is former Royal Australian Air Force pilot Dennis Hume. In August 1987, he and his colleague Brendan Heslin were conducting a training flight from Amberley base to the state of Victoria in an Aermacchi jet.

After entering clouds over Barrington Tops, the aircraft’s engine began losing revolutions and later failed. Hume believed the engine air intake may have iced up. Both servicemen ejected. Hume’s parachute became caught in the treetops, and he waited for help for several hours about 12 metres above the ground. During the ejection, he suffered fractures to three vertebrae and damaged his teeth. Rescuers were able to determine his location using an emergency radio beacon signal.

Crashes and disappearance

The first recorded crash in the Barrington Tops area was the accident involving an RAAF Mosquito fighter-bomber in 1945. The aircraft crashed into a mountain in bad weather, killing both crew members. The wreckage was discovered only nine months later, and the summit was subsequently named Aviation Hill.

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One of the best-known cases is the disappearance of a Cessna 210 light aircraft with registration number VH-MDX in August 1981. It entered clouds and severe turbulence over the national park. According to ABC News, it is the only civilian air crash on mainland Australia after which no trace of the aircraft was found.

Dangerous weather and terrain

Pilot and head of a flight school in the Hunter Valley, Phil Unicomb, explained that the danger of Barrington Tops is linked not to mystical phenomena but to mountainous terrain and rapidly changing weather. The mountains here reach about 1,585 metres, while westerly winds can cause severe mechanical turbulence and so-called mountain waves capable of rapidly lifting or lowering an aircraft.

Additional risks include severe aircraft icing and a lack of suitable emergency landing sites across an area of 125,000 hectares. Dense tall forests also significantly complicate searches for people and aircraft wreckage.

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