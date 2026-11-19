In Serbia, lawmakers elected 48-year-old Belgrade University associate professor and organic farmer Aleksandar Čupić as parliament speaker. A total of 140 out of 239 lawmakers voted for his candidacy — the Student List holds exactly that many seats. As Tagesschau reports, Čupić will also take over from Ana Brnabić the powers of Serbia’s acting president until new presidential elections, which are to be held by December 27.

Candidate from the Student List

Čupić has taught at the Faculty of Transport and Traffic Engineering of the University of Belgrade for more than 20 years. Students first nominated him as a parliamentary candidate and later as a candidate for parliament speaker.

According to Čupić, he had not planned to become a politician, but decided to stand alongside the students when he saw their ideas for changes in society. He named the independence of Serbian institutions from political influence as one of his main political goals.

Čupić lives in a small village around 50 kilometers south of Belgrade, where he grows vegetables and fruit on an organic farm. He has six children. During protest marches across the country, some students stayed at his farm.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Parliamentary debates

During parliamentary debates, Aleksandar Vučić criticized Čupić’s academic career. He said that Čupić had allegedly chosen selling organic products over advancing from associate professor to professor. Vučić also claimed that the Student List had called Čupić a university professor and had not disclosed his shares in seven apartments in one building in Belgrade.

In response, Čupić said he was ready to disclose all necessary information and had nothing to hide. According to the outlet, Vučić delayed the election of the parliament speaker for two days with lengthy speeches and sharp remarks. At the same time, Jovo Bakić, head of the Student List faction, called Vučić’s previous government a “criminal organization.”

Čupić will serve as Serbia’s highest-ranking official until the end of the year, when presidential elections are to take place.

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