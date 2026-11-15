About 15,000 migrants remain in Ceuta — CBC

About 15,000 migrants remain in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta and its surrounding areas three months after the mass border crossing. This estimate was given by Ceuta’s second vice president, Kissy Chandiramani, who described the situation as “extremely serious.” The enclave’s population is about 80,000 people, CBC reports.

According to local authorities, 100,000 Moroccans and people from countries south of Morocco crossed the border during the mass arrival in Ceuta. At least 140 people died during the crossing, and more than 88,000 later returned to Morocco, according to a Spanish police report.

Fears of deportation

Chandiramani believes that thousands of people are avoiding reception centers because they fear deportation. Morocco is considered a safe country in the EU asylum system, so some migrants fear being denied asylum.

One migrant, 21-year-old Azdin, said that he lives in temporary shelters that leak when it rains and hides from the authorities. According to him, military personnel tried to gather migrants and send them back across the border, while those who tried to flee were beaten. Amnesty International documented similar reports of alleged violations by Spanish military personnel, including cases of sexual violence and forced expulsions.

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Ceuta’s vice president stated that prosecutors are examining these allegations, while urging people not to generalize the actions of all professionals working in extreme conditions.

Ceuta’s overstretched services

According to Chandiramani, Ceuta’s costs could exceed €45 million by the end of the year, excluding losses to business and employment. The enclave is also caring for 3,626 unaccompanied migrant minors — 125 times more than its normal capacity.

Non-governmental organizations say that hundreds of people remain on the streets and that assistance for them is limited. Francesca Fusaro, coordinator of No Name Kitchen, claims that migrants are beaten every day and that limiting aid may push them to return to Morocco. The organization has also been accused of handing out pepper spray and knives to migrants, which Fusaro denies. Spain’s Civil Guard searched No Name Kitchen’s premises and arrested two people as part of an ongoing judicial investigation.

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