Two Chinese companies installed advanced Nvidia Blackwell artificial intelligence systems at a data center in Shanghai linked to Alice Huang and the Singaporean company Megaspeed. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing Bloomberg, which reviewed documents submitted to Chinese regulators.

Loans secured by server equipment

According to Bloomberg, Shanghai Shuoyao used a GB300 NVL72 server rack as collateral to obtain a loan of 96 million yuan, or about $14 million, from Shanghai Innovation Bank. The GB300 NVL72 system is among Nvidia's most powerful AI computing systems and contains 72 Blackwell Ultra chips and 36 Grace processors.

Another company, Shanghai Kezhan, also reported installing a GB200 server at the same facility. At the end of 2025, it received a 90 million yuan loan from a financial leasing company owned by an entity of the Shanghai government.

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Origin of the equipment

These disclosures became the first documentary evidence that Nvidia Blackwell processors had reached a data center linked to Huang and Megaspeed. US President Donald Trump has publicly opposed advanced chips reaching China.

Bloomberg traced the serial number of the GB300 rack to Taiwanese manufacturer Gigabyte Technology, which assembles servers with Nvidia chips. Gigabyte did not disclose the original buyer, citing company policy, but said it complies with applicable laws. Shanghai Shuoyao confirmed that it provides services to Megaspeed and described the relationship as ordinary commercial cooperation. Megaspeed is under US investigation over allegations that it diverted Nvidia chips to China, but denies wrongdoing. Bloomberg said it found no evidence that Megaspeed itself diverted the equipment discovered in Shanghai.

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