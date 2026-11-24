In the United States, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline fell by nearly 90 cents over two months, reaching $3.64 on Monday. This is the lowest level since the start of the war with Iran, although it is still 57 cents higher than a year ago, Fortune reports, citing AAA data.

In some parts of the country, prices at gas stations approached $3 per gallon or fell below that level over the weekend. According to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the scale of the decline was somewhat unexpected but corresponds to market developments.

Oil supplies and the seasonal factor

Among the reasons for the decline, the publication cites the restoration of oil exports from the Middle East. Thanks to U.S. Navy tanker escorts, cargo transshipment, and alternative pipeline routes, the region has returned to nearly 90% of its pre-war oil export volume. Against this backdrop, the global oil price benchmark fell slightly below $90 per barrel on Monday.

Fortune also links the price decline to the absence of a major escalation of the military conflict after the U.S. midterm elections. Before the elections, President Donald Trump said he would postpone a significant intensification of attacks, while markets expected possible new disruptions to oil supplies in November.

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An additional factor was the traditional seasonal decline in demand in autumn and winter. During this period, people travel less by car, while winter gasoline is cheaper to produce than summer gasoline because it requires fewer special additives.

Refinery operations

In September and October, prices were supported by disruptions at refineries. Nearly 10% of global refining capacity is offline, mainly in the Middle East and Russia because of wars. In the United States, supplies were affected by temporary problems at ExxonMobil's Joliet refinery and Phillips 66's Wood River refinery in Illinois.

At the same time, U.S. refineries increased diesel fuel production this autumn, which also boosts gasoline output. According to De Haan, in November, plants are operating at the highest utilization rate for this month since 1998. If no new major energy disruptions occur in the Middle East, the average gasoline price in the United States could fall to $3.35 per gallon in the coming weeks.

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