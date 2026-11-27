US shoppers spent a record $7.1 billion on online purchases on Thanksgiving Day. This is 10.4% more than on the same day last year and above Adobe Digital Insights’ forecast of $6.9 billion, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to Adobe, the growth in online spending also exceeded the company’s previous forecast, which anticipated an 8.5% increase. Video game products and electronics were in the highest demand among shoppers.

Sales ahead of Black Friday

On the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, Americans spent $4.7 billion online, while on Tuesday they spent $5.1 billion. Adobe forecast that online sales on Black Friday would increase by 9.2% and reach a record $12.9 billion.

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According to the company’s expectations, Cyber Monday will remain the most active day of the holiday season in online retail. Its sales could rise by 6.2%, to $15.1 billion.

Holiday season forecasts

Adobe expects online sales over the five days from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, known as Cyber Week, to total $47.5 billion. This is 7.4% more than a year earlier. For November and December, the company forecasts total online spending of $275.1 billion, or 6.7% more year on year.

The US National Retail Federation forecasts that retail sales in stores and online in November and December will increase by 4.2%, to $1.013 trillion. Its calculation excludes sales of automobiles, fuel, and restaurant services. The organization also estimates that 182.7 million consumers plan to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, compared with 186.9 million last year.

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