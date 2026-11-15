US reviews harassment allegation against Poindexter — Jerusalem Post

In the United States, Democratic congressman-elect Brian Poindexter, who defeated Republican Max Miller in the election in Ohio’s 7th District, is being reviewed over an allegation of possible sexual harassment. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has engaged an independent outside company to investigate the claims, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Volunteer’s allegation

According to The Washington Post, the allegation concerns a comment Poindexter made to a volunteer in his election campaign. An aide to the congressman-elect, who spoke to the publication anonymously, said the politician considered the comment an innocent compliment but later learned that it had made the woman uncomfortable.

According to the aide, Poindexter regretted the situation, and his campaign hired a human resources company to review the incident. Details of the allegation have not been disclosed: the woman asked for confidentiality to protect her identity and determine the next steps herself.

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Reaction of political committees

The Blue Dog PAC and Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC, which supported Poindexter, said they learned of the claims in the final days of the election campaign and withdrew their support. They also informed the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee but did not publicly explain their decision at the woman’s request.

The committee’s executive director, Julie Merz, said the organization takes the claims seriously and expects a swift, thorough, and transparent investigation. According to her, the committee will provide additional comments after the review is completed.

Poindexter defeated Miller by nearly 10 percentage points in the November 3 midterm election. Miller’s campaign was overshadowed by allegations of domestic violence from his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, which the Republican denied. A local investigation did not establish who caused the injury to their two-year-old daughter. Poindexter is due to be sworn in on January 3, while the Democratic committee has not announced a deadline for completing the review.

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