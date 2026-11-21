In the United States, more than 3,500 recruits of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) who had law enforcement experience were allowed to complete training online instead of taking a month-long in-person course. This was reported by The Independent, citing a preliminary report by the US Department of Homeland Security inspector general obtained by The New York Times.

According to the draft report, the overwhelming majority of participants completed the remote training within ten days, while more than 10% did so in one day or less. The document states that some trainees simply moved between training modules without absorbing the content.

Reduced training program

The in-person program included training in conflict de-escalation, weapons handling, and rules on the use of force. One official from ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations division, according to the report, considered virtual training ineffective for many recruits and would have preferred in-person training even for candidates with law enforcement experience.

Since November 2025, the duration of training for recruits without law enforcement experience has been reduced from approximately 543 to 300 hours. Overall, nearly 6,000 employees underwent a substantially shortened training model between the summer of 2025 and 2026, the document says.

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Changes to testing and the agency's response

The authors of the draft report also criticized the testing rules. Previously, recruits had two attempts to pass a test successfully, but under the leadership of former Department of Homeland Security head Kristi Noem, ICE allowed an unlimited number of attempts. One recruit took a test more than 30 times.

In the draft report, one unnamed instructor called the changes to the training system a catastrophic failure. Department of Homeland Security officials, according to the document, did not explain the reasons for reducing the training.

In a comment to The New York Times, a Department of Homeland Security representative said that the agency's current head, Markwayne Mullin, had provided employees with additional training. ICE stressed that a significant portion of the employees hired during the recruitment campaign already have law enforcement experience and graduated from a police academy. The ministry's inspector general's office criticized the premature disclosure of the draft report before the agency completed its official review of the document.

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