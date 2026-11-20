In the United States, in New York and San Francisco, activists opposed to the development of artificial intelligence held demonstrations outside Nasdaq headquarters in Times Square and Anthropic’s office. The protests took place on the day of Anthropic’s debut on the US stock market with a valuation of $2 trillion. Several participants were detained during the demonstration in New York, The Guardian reports.

Record share offering

Founded in 2021, Anthropic this week carried out the largest initial public offering in history, raising about $81 billion. The company intends to direct the funds toward further development of the Claude family of generative models.

About 30 people gathered at the demonstration in New York. They held flags bearing the slogans “STOP TECH OLIGARCHS” and “FREEZE AI: END ICE, END WAR.” New York State Senator Aber Kavas said that investments in artificial intelligence are being made directly at the expense of investments in people.

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Participants’ concerns

One participant in the demonstration, Jose Gonzalez, who works as a policy researcher at the nonprofit organization New York Communities for Change, said there is a need for stricter regulation of AI development in the United States. Protest participants also cited environmental and national security, Flock cameras, and AI’s ties to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and law enforcement agencies among their concerns.

Demonstration in San Francisco

About three dozen participants from two groups had gathered outside Anthropic’s headquarters in downtown San Francisco by 11:00. Activist Sydney von Arx of Ban RSI called for a global ban on recursive self-improvement, a process in which AI teaches itself to become better. According to her, AI systems should not create other AI systems. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei had previously also warned that such a process could outpace humanity’s ability to control the systems.

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