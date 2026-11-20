In the United States, outage-tracking service Downdetector recorded 6.4 million user reports of disruptions to online services over the seven days ending Tuesday. This is four times higher than the usual weekly figure. Globally, the number of reports reached 14 million, three times the typical level, Fortune reports.

Outages at Microsoft, the FAA, banks and Apple

On November 12 and 13, Microsoft Outlook and Teams experienced problems: email was unavailable in more than 70 countries for nearly 24 hours. Downdetector received nearly 3.9 million reports from the United States and 7.8 million worldwide. This was the platform’s largest outage by number of reports since the Amazon Web Services incident in October 2025.

On Friday, the US Federal Aviation Administration suspended all flights in the country because of unstable operation of aging equipment. A preliminary investigation pointed to two sites, including a radio facility in El Dorado, Arkansas, where network contractor L3Harris was installing a new router.

On Monday, due to a software error, Chase and Wells Fargo customers were unable to access funds. Problems with Chase generated about 90,000 reports in the United States, roughly 165 times above normal. The following day, Apple Pay, iCloud, the App Store and Apple Support received about 81,000 reports, while Apple attributed the issues to a faulty internal update.

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Possible causes and service data

Mark Giles, director of Ookla Research, whose company is Downdetector’s parent company, described the simultaneity of the outages as more likely a coincidence. According to him, there is no obvious connection between the incidents. He also noted that major disruptions, which the service defines as more than 50,000 reports about a single company in one day in the United States, have generally become less frequent since 2022, excluding the pandemic years.

At the same time, US Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner told the Financial Times that there were no signs of a cyberattack and that the outages could have been linked to the rushed installation of updates to eliminate vulnerabilities. In his view, artificial intelligence tools detect problems faster than companies can safely fix them.

Giles stressed that Downdetector collects user complaints rather than confirmed malfunction data and does not determine the root causes of outages. Therefore, the platform can neither confirm nor refute the version involving the impact of rushed update installations.

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