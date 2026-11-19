In Baltimore County, USA, four current and former high school students have filed a lawsuit against the school district, the developer of the Omnilert system, school officials and police officers who arrived at the scene. They said an AI-based weapon detection system mistakenly identified a bag of chips in one student’s hands as a gun, after which the teenagers were detained and searched. Ars Technica reports.

The incident occurred after football practice in October 2025, when Taiki Allen, Yui-Osa Ogbeide, Devon Thompson Jr. and Keith Winfield III were waiting to be picked up. The Omnilert system used by Baltimore County Public Schools flagged a bag of Cool Ranch Doritos as a possible firearm.

The alert was canceled, but police arrived

According to the lawsuit, school district employees reviewed camera footage and determined within two minutes that there was no threat. They canceled the alert, which had also been sent to Baltimore County police. However, the plaintiffs claim that due to technical and human errors, law enforcement was still called to the school.

At least six patrol cars arrived at the school, and some officers exited with their weapons drawn, the lawsuit says. The students were separated, ordered to kneel on concrete, handcuffed, and searched along with their belongings. No gun was found. The plaintiffs say they learned about the system’s false alert only afterward.

The teenagers claim they experienced physical pain from the handcuffs, anxiety, fear and humiliation as a result of the detention. They also reported rumors at school that they had weapons during the incident.

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Review pointed to procedural problems

The Office of the Inspector General for Education concluded that the Omnilert system was not biased. At the same time, the report noted procedural problems: Kenwood High School principal Kate Smith saw the alert but did not notice that it had been canceled and, 15 minutes later, messaged the school safety officer asking to involve police. In the message, she stated that the detected object “might not” be a weapon. According to the report, Smith had not received training on Omnilert.

The inspector recommended training staff twice a year, reviewing alert distribution rules, and reducing the number of people who receive them. It was also proposed to switch to the Omnilert app to reduce the risk of missing a notification that an alert had been canceled.

According to the Office of the Inspector General report cited by the plaintiffs, more than 99% of the system’s weapon alerts at Baltimore County schools were false and did not require a police response. The students are asking the court to prohibit the use of Omnilert until school staff and law enforcement receive proper training and introduce procedures that prevent responses to canceled alerts.

Baltimore County Public Schools did not comment on the lawsuit. Omnilert said it was reviewing the complaint, expressed sympathy for the students, and stressed that the system sends for review anything that could potentially be a weapon, while an alert canceled after human review should not lead to further action.

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