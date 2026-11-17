Researchers led by the University of Texas at Austin, US, tested the soft wearable NEUSLeeP patch, which uses ultrasound to stimulate deep brain regions associated with sleep. In a study involving 28 people, the device reduced the average time to the onset of REM sleep — the sleep phase with rapid eye movements — by 43 minutes and increased the duration of this phase by about 16 minutes.

Stimulation and monitoring of brain activity

The patch attaches to the skin and combines ultrasound stimulation with electrodes that track brain activity in real time. This makes it possible to simultaneously affect areas involved in sleep regulation and record the brain's response. Ultrasound is sound energy at frequencies that humans cannot hear; the technology is designed to affect the required areas without surgery.

The results of the study, published in the journal Nature Communications, were reported by ScienceDaily. Improvements in REM sleep indicators were recorded both in people without sleep problems and in participants with certain sleep difficulties. Volunteers also reported that the patch was comfortable to wear and that adverse effects were minimal.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

What else the researchers found

REM sleep is associated with emotional processing, memory consolidation and adaptation to stress. Disruptions to this phase are associated with depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Among healthy participants, ultrasound stimulation also improved heart rate variability — an indicator of natural changes in the intervals between consecutive heartbeats that reflects the nervous system's response to stress. Brain imaging revealed changes in neural networks associated with emotional processing.

The scientists emphasize that the sample was small, so larger clinical trials are needed to verify the consistency of the effect and its duration. The team plans studies involving people with post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and chronic insomnia. At the same time, the researchers have not yet established whether NEUSLeeP can improve symptoms of mental disorders.

Read us on