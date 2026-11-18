In Flint, Michigan, a restored GM EV1 electric car that had not been used for nearly 20 years was unveiled. The vehicle, nicknamed V212, returned to the road 30 years after the first EV1 was produced. As InsideEVs reports, it is the first privately owned EV1 to be operational in two decades.

A car from an impound lot

The name V212 comes from part of the VIN code, confirming that it is the 212th EV1 produced. The car spent much of its hiatus at an impound lot in Georgia. It was sold there for $104,000 despite its sun-faded body, worn condition, and status as a legally abandoned vehicle.

The EV1 was purchased by Apple employee Billy Caruso, who owns several early electric vehicles. Caruso, Jared Pink of The Questionable Garage workshop, and General Motors worked on the restoration. GM engineers and designers who had once participated in developing the EV1 supported the project and provided parts from an old donor car.

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A year of work and a complete renewal

The restoration lasted 12 months. The car was completely stripped down to bare metal, with its interior and glass removed. After that, the vehicle received an updated interior, new glass, and a new paint job.

After the work was completed, Caruso brought V212 to Kettering University in Flint, where he spoke with participants in the original EV1 project. Former EV1 powertrain engineer Linda Ludek Browns called the period of working on this model her favorite in her career.

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