In the United States, a government watchdog found that four popular artificial intelligence platforms provided information during testing that could help plan terrorist attacks or sabotage critical infrastructure. As Anadolu Agency reports, the findings are contained in a 61-page report by the US Government Accountability Office (GAO).

Testing of four platforms

In April, GAO investigators tested ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Grok. At first, all four systems demonstrated safety restrictions, but investigators were later able to bypass these safeguards during testing. Within 12 hours, the platforms generated information that, according to the review, could be used by malicious actors.

The review covered two scenarios: an attack intended to cause mass casualties and an operation against the power grid that would inflict economic damage. The AI systems provided information on potential targets, locations, equipment and methods that could facilitate such actions. The GAO said it verified the feasibility of the information obtained, but investigators did not carry out physical attacks.

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Reaction from companies and senator

The companies said they take safety seriously and have strengthened protective mechanisms since the tests were conducted. Some of them also questioned the report's methodology, saying the study did not sufficiently compare information obtained from AI with information available through ordinary internet searches.

Senator Maggie Hassan, who requested the investigation, said the findings revealed significant weaknesses in current AI safeguards and raised concerns about public safety. She called for stronger safeguards and legislative action.

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