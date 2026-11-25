Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, and Stanford University in the United States demonstrated a method for producing cement clinker using microwave-induced plasma heating. The work focuses on a liquid-phase route for synthesizing material used in cement production, Nature reports.

Plasma heating of raw materials

For the experiments, the authors used a cement raw mix whose main components were limestone — calcium carbonate — and clay minerals containing silicon dioxide and aluminum oxide. The median particle size of the mixture was 4.6 micrometres. Carbon fibres with a diameter of approximately 7.5 micrometres were added and used during plasma heating.

The authors note that fine mixing of the particles forms closely connected raw-material aggregates and increases the material's homogeneity. According to their description, localized heating promotes the thermal decomposition of components and phase transformations required for clinker formation.

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Comparison with a rotary kiln

The study compared the method with conventional production in an industrial rotary kiln. The data for this comparison were obtained from a kiln 54 metres long and 3.5 metres in diameter, with a production capacity of 850 tonnes of clinker per day. According to the data cited by the authors, the temperature difference between the gas flame and the raw material in a traditional kiln can locally reach 600 °C, creating risks of uneven clinker firing.

The researchers also confirmed the synthesis of individual cement minerals, including alite, belite, aluminate and calcium aluminoferrite. Microtomography of clinker granules synthesized using the plasma method showed isolated pores; in one of the examined granules, the estimated porosity was 35%.

The article's authors reported two patent applications related to microwave-induced plasma heating and carbon heating for cement production. Two authors also stated that they had established Circalite Inc. for the recycling and beneficial use of cement waste.

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