In the United States, a new law is set to take effect on December 11 that will limit THC content in finished industrial hemp products to 0.4 mg per container. This could end the federally legal sale of beverages, gummy candies and other goods that typically contain 5 or 10 mg of THC per serving, Rolling Stone reports.

Previously, US legislation allowed the cultivation of hemp containing no more than 0.3% delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol by dry weight. After hemp cultivation was legalized in 2018, producers learned to convert CBD into THC, contributing to the development of the market for hemp-derived cannabinoid products.

Restrictions on finished goods

The new rules will assess not the plant, but the final product. According to attorney Neil Willner of the law firm Vicente LLP, the first part of the restrictions took effect on November 12: it prohibited the sale of synthetic THC compounds that do not naturally occur in the cannabis plant.

After December 11, low-dose THC drinks, candies and other products will not be legal at the federal level. In states with legal cannabis sales programs, consumers will still be able to buy THC products at dispensaries. At the same time, companies producing hemp-derived cannabinoid goods may lose the federal market.

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Alternative bill

Senators Tim Sheehy and Amy Klobuchar introduced a bill in the Senate that is intended to halt the new rules and establish other requirements for hemp-derived THC products. The proposed measures include age restrictions, product testing and packaging rules.

More than two dozen veterans' organizations said in an open letter to congressional leaders that some veterans use hemp products as an alternative to opioids to manage chronic pain, symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and sleep problems.

At the same time, Rolling Stone's sources agreed that the industry needs additional regulation. Morgan Tweet, owner of the processing company IND Hemp, said the industry lacks standards for product purity and that buyers often do not know the exact composition of goods.

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