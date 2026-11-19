US authorities have arrested Russian citizen Igor Dyu, whom federal investigators suspect of spying on employees of a technology and defense company in Palo Alto, California. According to prosecutors, the company produces software that Ukraine uses in the war against Russia, and its employees were targeted because of their assistance to Kyiv.

As BBC News reports, Dyu is accused of working for a foreign government, stalking company employees, and possessing forged documents. According to CBS News, the BBC's partner media outlet in the US, the company in question is Palantir Technologies. The company did not respond to the BBC's request for comment.

Recruitment via Telegram

Prosecutors allege that Dyu illegally entered the United States through the Mexican border after travelling from Istanbul in June. According to investigators, he was recruited via Telegram to work for the Russian Federation, an aggressor state. His handlers allegedly instructed him to gather information about the company because it supplied Ukraine with weapons for use against Russia.

According to the investigation, acting on his handlers' instructions, the suspect purchased computers, phones, wireless networking equipment, and remote-access software. He allegedly visited a coffee shop near the company's office and photographed employees' laptop screens. Prosecutors also claim that he was to place his laptop in designated locations near the office so that his handlers could access it remotely and attempt to gather information about people nearby.

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Surveillance and forged documents

According to the indictment, Dyu also monitored employees and their homes. On September 3, he allegedly followed the car of one of the top managers for nearly 30 miles and fled after she arrived at a police station. Police said they found evidence of surveillance of other employees' cars in the preceding days.

During the investigation, officials found a forged US passport, California identification card, and Social Security card in the name of Hugo Landry Johns. During a search of Dyu's residence in East Palo Alto in October, prosecutors said they found two Russian passports and a handwritten notebook containing employees' addresses, the names of their family members, education and employment details, and assessments of strengths and weaknesses.

The suspect has been in custody since November 2. He faces two charges related to working for a foreign government, one charge of interstate stalking, and one charge of document fraud. If convicted, he faces more than 15 years in prison.

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