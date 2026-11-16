At least 2.6 million flu cases recorded in the US — The Independent

Since the start of the flu season in the United States, which began in August, at least 2.6 million cases, 36,000 hospitalizations and 2,100 deaths have been recorded. At the same time, an early increase in flu activity does not mean that the season will necessarily be more severe, The Independent reports, citing the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Flu activity is higher than usual

Since the beginning of October, around 24,000 positive flu tests and 82 deaths have been recorded in the country. In previous seasons, the number of positive tests during the same period was only several thousand.

At this point in 2023, the CDC reported 780,000 cases, 8,000 hospitalizations and 490 deaths. The highest levels of flu activity are currently observed in Louisiana, Texas and South Carolina. Indicators are also elevated in nearly a dozen other states.

The CDC stressed that flu activity at the beginning of the season is currently above the typical level for this time of year. However, an early rise in cases does not necessarily lead to a higher seasonal peak or greater overall severity of the season.

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What the CDC forecasts

In its September forecast, the agency expected the current season to be similar to the previous one for all age groups. Flu activity usually peaks between December and February, and the holiday period increases the risk of the virus spreading. According to the CDC, the number of hospitalizations and emergency department visits in the country is likely to increase by the end of the month.

The agency noted that it is still too early to determine which viruses will predominate this season and whether this could affect vaccine effectiveness. At the same time, this year's vaccines are expected to provide good protection against the flu variants circulating in the United States.

Vaccination rate is declining

One factor affecting the impact of flu on the healthcare system is the vaccination rate, which has declined in recent years. Last year, fewer than 44% of Americans received a flu shot, while in 2021 more than half of the population was vaccinated. According to the CDC, vaccination prevented approximately 180,000 hospitalizations during the 2024–2025 season.

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