The US Department of Labor has proposed a rule under which applicants for unemployment insurance benefits would have to complete and report at least five job-search activities each week. This would be a condition for receiving benefits, CNBC reports.

New requirements for applicants

Federal law already requires all states to establish job-search requirements for unemployment benefit recipients. At the same time, states independently determine the conditions for receiving benefits and the number of required activities.

Depending on the rules of a particular state, such activities may include applying for a vacancy, creating a profile on a job-search website, or attending a professional networking event. According to Michele Evermore, senior director for economic security and workforce transitions at the National Employment Law Project, only four states currently require at least five such activities per week, while others set a lower threshold.

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Arguments from both sides

President Donald Trump’s administration explained the initiative by its aim to strengthen accountability and integrity in the joint federal-state unemployment insurance system. Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling said the rule is intended to help people find jobs faster and ensure more efficient use of taxpayers’ money.

Sixty days have been allocated for public comment on the proposed rule. Evermore believes the changes will make it harder for many unemployed people to access benefits. According to her, states will have to update applicant questionnaires and technology systems and, in many cases, legislation as well.

The proposal was released against the backdrop of a labor market that economists characterize as one with low hiring and low layoffs. In October, the share of unemployed people who had been without work for more than six months stood at 27.6%, compared with 20.5% three years earlier.

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