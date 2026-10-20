Houthi strike in Taiz kills two teenage girls — Global News Canada

In Yemen’s Taiz, a Houthi strike on a residential area killed two teenage girls. Six more people were injured, and several buildings were damaged, Global News reports, citing local authorities.

Taiz, Yemen’s third-largest city, is under siege by the Houthis. They have largely encircled the city and blocked most supply routes from areas controlled by Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

UN warns of risks to civilians

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said that Taiz residents are under serious threat. According to the UN, the siege has caused a sharp rise in prices, leaving many residents without food and other essential items.

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Türk called for humanitarian aid to be allowed into the city immediately and for its unimpeded passage to be ensured. He also stressed that civilians who want to leave Taiz must be able to do so freely and safely. The head of the UN human rights office called on the Houthis and Saudi-backed government forces not to use explosive weapons in areas where they could harm civilians or civilian infrastructure.

Strike on a military camp

On the same day, a senior Yemeni government official said that the death toll from a Houthi missile strike on the government’s al-Alam military camp the previous day had risen to 73. It was the deadliest strike since active hostilities resumed in the country in the summer.

According to authorities in Shabwa province, the Houthis fired three ballistic missiles at the camp in the Jardan district. The strike occurred as recruits were lining up for training; more than 200 people were injured. Shabwa Governor Awad ibn al-Wazir told the Associated Press that the recruits were between 18 and 20 years old and were being trained to provide security in the province, not for combat operations. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack and said there were dozens of dead and wounded.

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