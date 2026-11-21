Archaeologists have discovered a site of mass bison hunting in Caprock Canyons Park in the Texas Panhandle that Indigenous people used for approximately 3,000 years. As Live Science reports, the Nighthawk site became the second known site of this type on the Southern Plains of the United States.

Bones beneath a rock ledge

Bison remains began emerging at the surface from a concentration of bones beneath a rock ledge about 20 meters high. During the research, stone tools, several arrowheads and bones bearing marks from processing with stone tools were found nearby.

Scientists noted that bison could have ended up in this area only by falling from above, as its surface is bounded by two cliffs. In their view, hunters may have used the natural shape of the rock ledge to guide the animals toward the precipice. This method may have resembled not a sudden driving of a herd, but movement “walking the plank” toward a fall.

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Seven episodes over three millennia

A series of radiocarbon dates showed at least seven episodes of mass bison killing from approximately 1550 BCE to 1550 CE. Most of the bones are associated with one hunt that likely took place between 300 and 400 CE. Researchers believe it required a large number of people and precise coordination.

All recorded hunting episodes were separated by at least 100 years, while the average interval between them was about 500 years. Rice University archaeologist Gus Costa noted that returning to one place over millennia indicates an important connection between people and this hunting area.

Researchers did not determine exactly how the animals obtained were used. They suggested that in Texas’ warm climate, bison fat could be stored for only a few weeks, so large-scale hunts on the Southern Plains may also have served as a display of strength and a means of forming alliances.

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