The Israeli stage premiere in Hebrew of “Dead Poets Society” will take place on November 28 at the Baruch Ivcher Beit Lessin Theater in Tel Aviv. The production, based on the film of the same name, is directed by Eldar Gohar Groisman, the Jerusalem Post reports.

A story about a teacher and students

The plot centers on a literature teacher who works at a prestigious American boarding school with strict educational rules. He encourages students to think independently, develop their imagination and better understand their own feelings, moving away from an emphasis on grades and academic conformity.

His methods cause conflict with the institution’s teachers and the students’ parents. The young people find themselves between their families’ expectations and an intellectual freedom that is new to them. After a tragic event, the school community experiences a crisis, and the teacher’s work becomes the subject of an official investigation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The production’s creative team

The stage adaptation was written by Tom Schulman, the screenwriter of the original Oscar-winning film. Yehezkel Lazarov leads the production’s cast. He will be joined by Tal Grushka, Dali Shachnai, Amir Kriaf, Rotem Keinan, Yaniv Shavit, Tomer Ben Ruby, Arnon Hering, Omri Lax and Shahar Golo Ben-Tov.

The Hebrew translation was prepared by Eli Bijawi. Set designer Neta Hacker, costume designer Oren Dar, composer Lior Ronen, lighting designer Keren Grank and video artist Omri Rozi also worked on the production. Two performances are scheduled for opening day, at 17:00 and 20:00.

Read us on