Police use tear gas during protests in Tunisia — Al Jazeera

In Tunisia, police clashed with protesters in the capital's suburb of Ettadhamen and in the southern city of Jebiniana. Security forces used tear gas to disperse participants in demonstrations that began after deaths linked to police actions. This was reported by Al Jazeera.

Protests in Ettadhamen and Jebiniana

In Ettadhamen, a suburb of Tunis, a protest took place after the death of a man who had been detained on suspicion of drug dealing. The deceased man's family said that he was subjected to violence by police officers after his detention and demanded that the circumstances of his death be clarified and those responsible held accountable. At the same time, local media reported that the man died after swallowing drugs.

Protesters blocked roads, burned tires and threw stones at law enforcement officers. According to Reuters, security forces used tear gas while trying to secure a National Guard post in the area.

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In Jebiniana, in the Sfax governorate, clashes began after the death of another man. His relatives claim that he died during a pursuit by security forces. Tunisian media reported that protesters set a car and tires on fire and that police used tear gas.

Student action in Sfax

In the coastal city of Sfax, students protested over the death of a female student who experienced heart problems. Her fellow students blamed the ambulance service, saying that medics arrived too late and citing a lack of medical facilities. They also called for a strike at the faculties of the University of Sfax on Friday.

The protests are taking place amid a deepening economic, social and political crisis in Tunisia. Earlier, thousands of people in the capital took part in the largest protest in several years against President Kais Saied, accusing him of undermining democracy and mismanaging the economy. A military court also sentenced opposition politician Olfa Hamdi to four years in prison on charges of conspiracy against state security and inciting military personnel to disobey orders.

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