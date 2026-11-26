Scientists have discovered rare deep-sea brine pools at a depth of 1,770 meters in the Gulf of Aqaba, the northern part of the Red Sea. These bodies of water, with extremely high salinity and no oxygen, contain numerous microbial communities.

A discovery at the end of the dive

The pools were found by a team of researchers from the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science in collaboration with OceanX. A remotely operated underwater vehicle launched from the OceanXplorer research vessel was used for the search.

Professor and Chair of the Department of Marine Geosciences Sam Purkis said the discovery occurred in the final five minutes of a 10-hour dive allocated to the project. According to him, studying microorganisms capable of surviving in such conditions helps determine the limits of life’s existence on Earth and may be useful in the search for life beyond it.

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An archive of geological events

As ScienceDaily reports, the brine pools may also preserve information about ancient tsunamis, sudden floods, and earthquakes in the Gulf of Aqaba. High salinity and the absence of oxygen contribute to preserving traces of such events.

The region is characterized by tectonic activity: there are numerous faults and fissures on the seafloor. Earlier, in 2022, Purkis’s team reported traces of an underwater landslide that occurred about 500 years ago and likely caused a significant tsunami.

The study, titled Discovery of the deep-sea NEOM Brine Pools in the Gulf of Aqaba, Red Sea, was published on June 27, 2022, in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.

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