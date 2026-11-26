Irish band U2 recreated Bono’s duet with Dolly Parton during the halftime show of the first-ever NFL game on the eve of Thanksgiving. The centerpiece of the 10-minute performance was the song Torn: Bono sang live, while Parton’s voice was played from a recording made last summer.

Three songs in 10 minutes

The performance took place between the halves of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers, which was streamed exclusively by Netflix. U2 performed three songs: a shortened version of Sunday Bloody Sunday, Torn, and Where the Streets Have No Name. Torn was the only song from the band’s new album in the set.

During Torn, images of Dolly Parton were projected onto three large curtains surrounding the stage at the 50-yard line. About 100 extras took part in the production, forming a moving choir. U2 were also joined by the Womack Sisters, a vocal trio nominated for a Grammy in the Best New Artist category.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

During Sunday Bloody Sunday, the Womack Sisters performed a darker interpolation of The Supremes’ song Stop in the Name of Love. At the end of the performance, the curtains descended onto the field, and the production participants formed three concentric circles around the band’s platform during Where the Streets Have No Name.

New album and return to the NFL

As Variety reports, U2 and their team approached the NFL themselves with the idea for such a show. The performance took place shortly after the November 13 release of the album Carnaval de Luz, the band’s first record with new material in nine years. The album debuted at number four on the Billboard 200 chart.

This was U2’s third performance in cooperation with the NFL and the first in two decades. In 2002, the band performed during the Super Bowl halftime show, dedicating the number to the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks. In 2006, U2 performed in honor of the reopening of the Louisiana Superdome after Hurricane Katrina.

Read us on