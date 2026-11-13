U2 has released the song Torn, a duet by frontman Bono and singer Dolly Parton that became the final track on the band’s 16th studio album, Carnaval de Luz. Parton recorded her vocal part in June and died in August at the age of 80, Rolling Stone reports.

Collaboration on the song

Parton is credited among the writers of Torn alongside U2 members and Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol. According to Bono, he initially approached the singer about an as-yet unfinished side project with an Irish musical sound. After he played her several musical excerpts over the phone, Parton sent her own composition titled Torn.

The song originally told the story of a woman who has to choose between two men. Bono and McDaid reworked the lyrics, turning it into the story of a mother watching her family fall apart. Parton agreed to perform the new version.

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Final version of the composition

Bono noted that the singer recorded the vocals despite being ill. The track also features pedal steel guitar by longtime U2 collaborator Daniel Lanois. Larry Mullen Jr. completed the drum part, drawing inspiration from Lanois’ work on Bob Dylan’s song Most of the Time.

Album producer Garrett “Jacknife” Lee said that Parton approved the final mix and was pleased with her vocals and the recording. U2 guitarist the Edge called her an artist embraced and loved by people with different views, linking this in part to her sense of humor.

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