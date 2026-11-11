A team of scientists led by bioengineer Andrew Yang from the Gladstone Institute in San Francisco, United States, compiled an atlas of 92 proteins that the blood-brain barrier transports from the blood into the brains of mice. In total, the researchers tracked 861 proteins. As ScienceAlert reports, the work indicates that the barrier not only protects the brain from potentially harmful substances but also selectively delivers necessary proteins to specific cell types.

Proteins from the liver and brain cells

One of the identified proteins, APOA1, which originates in the liver, was directed to astrocytes. Its delivery activated a pathway associated with maintaining healthy neural connections. Previous studies cited by the authors linked disruptions in this pathway to an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease.

Another protein of liver origin, alpha-1-antitrypsin, entered microglia, the brain's main immune cells. In healthy mice, microglia that absorbed more of this protein tended to express more genes associated with neurodegeneration.

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Testing in a model of Alzheimer's disease

The scientists compared protein transport in healthy mice and genetically modified animals with symptoms resembling Alzheimer's disease, including amyloid plaques. In mice with this model, APOA1 levels in the brain were lower, while alpha-1-antitrypsin uptake was higher.

Some animals received liver-targeted gene therapy to boost APOA1 production. Afterward, the protein level in the brain increased, and the mice showed fewer signs of Alzheimer's disease. The study was published in the journal Cell.

The authors emphasize that the results were obtained in mice. Their applicability to humans and other neurological diseases remains to be established, as species differ in blood-brain barrier receptors, blood plasma composition, and the properties of the barrier itself.

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