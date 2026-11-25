Ukraine’s 21st Separate Mechanized Brigade has received the first batch of new German Lynx KF41 infantry fighting vehicles. The unit plans to use them to transport servicemen, engage enemy infantry and lightly armored vehicles, and counter drones of the aggressor state, Russia.

The 18th Army Corps reported the arrival of the vehicles. As The War Zone writes, the delivery was made under an agreement with the German manufacturer Rheinmetall, confirmed in January. A post embedded in the article states that the initial batch consisted of five IFVs and was funded by the German government.

Programmable ammunition

The Ukrainian version of the Lynx KF41 is equipped with a two-person Lance turret featuring a 30mm automatic cannon and a remotely controlled weapon station with a 12.7mm machine gun. The cannon can use programmable AHEAD ammunition, which detonates at a set distance in front of the target and creates a cloud of fragments.

In the brigade’s video, servicemen explained that the onboard computer determines the detonation distance of the shells. According to them, a salvo of five rounds can be used to engage a target. AHEAD ammunition can also detonate behind cover, which may be useful against infantry.

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The War Zone notes that no radar system for independently detecting aerial targets is visible on the vehicle. In the publication’s view, the crew may rely on optical and passive sensors to search for drones or receive target designation from external systems.

New vehicles and crew training

Servicemen of the 21st Brigade said that the Lynx vehicles arrived directly from the factory in Germany: one of the vehicles had a mileage of about 10 kilometers. Before receiving the equipment, Ukrainian servicemen trained in Germany for six weeks, including practical firing exercises and night drills.

The Lynx KF41 has a crew of three and can carry up to eight infantrymen. The vehicle weighs about 44 tonnes and has a top speed of up to 80 km/h. In 2023, the 21st Brigade became the first Ukrainian unit to begin operating Swedish CV90 infantry fighting vehicles.

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