United Airlines will change its ticket sales rules to limit AI agents' ability to buy tickets through the carrier's website, third-party travel agencies and flight aggregators. Engadget reports.

Risks to data and flight rules

The company believes that providing AI agents with payment data or login credentials could put confidential information at risk. According to United, this could also lead to unwanted purchases, account changes or the use of miles in the MileagePlus loyalty program.

The carrier also says that allowing an AI agent to complete a booking may conflict with current Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration rules. As an example, United cites the flight check-in stage, when only a human can confirm that their baggage contains no explosives.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The company does not want another intermediary

United CEO Scott Kirby has publicly expressed a reserved attitude toward agentic commerce. According to The Wall Street Journal, during an event on Tuesday, he explained the company's position by its unwillingness to create another intermediary in its relationship with customers.

United is not the only company restricting AI agents' access to its services: according to Engadget, JPMorgan Chase and Amazon have taken similar steps. At the same time, other airlines are acting differently: Southwest created a plugin for booking flights through ChatGPT.

The spread of agentic commerce remains limited so far. During its third-quarter earnings call, Uber said that it completed 320 million rides and deliveries during Halloween week, of which AI agents placed 500 Uber Eats orders and just four ride requests.

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