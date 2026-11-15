UK government to consider changing age of consent — The Guardian

The UK government will consider calls to change legislation on the age of sexual consent after Mia Lethar chose to forgo anonymity and publicly stated that she was raped by comedian Russell Brand when she was 16. The Guardian reports.

Proposal on the age of consent

Lethar, now 37, alleges that Brand raped her at the end of their three-month relationship. According to her, she was 16 at the time and Brand was 30. She called for the introduction of a differentiated age of sexual consent, under which sexual relationships between adults and teenagers aged 16–17 would become illegal.

UK law currently allows adults to engage in sexual relationships with 16- and 17-year-olds. Louise Haigh, who effectively serves as deputy prime minister, said changing the age of consent would be a significant step, but the proposal merits careful consideration.

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Investigation into Brand

Lethar had previously appeared in publications under the pseudonym Alice. She said she met Brand in Leicester Square in central London, and that he continued to invite her on dates after learning her age. Brand denied all her allegations when they were first reported in 2023.

London police said an investigation into the rape allegation, launched in January 2026, is ongoing. The Crown Prosecution Service had previously not included Lethar's case in the trial against Brand. He was found guilty of one count of rape and three sexual assaults against four of the six women who gave evidence, and was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison.

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