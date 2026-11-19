Astronomers have detected signs of the possible engulfment of a companion star by a red giant in the Andromeda galaxy. Researchers suggest this may be the first case in which such a process has been traced through observations. This was reported by Space.com.

Observations of the Bao system

Scientists studied the red giant WNTR23bzdiq, located about 2.5 million light-years from Earth. It is about seven times more massive than the Sun and 350 times wider. The researchers named the binary star system Bao.

In 2023, using NASA's NEOWISE space telescope and the WINTER telescope at the Palomar Observatory in California, astronomers noticed an increase in the star's brightness. An analysis of earlier data showed that the red giant had been gradually brightening since 2018.

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Flare and subsequent checks

Researchers explain this by saying that the smaller star may have been spiraling toward the giant's core. Friction in that case would have caused heating and increased the system's brightness. At the end of 2025, astronomers recorded a powerful flare, and the James Webb Space Telescope observed the object 47 days afterward.

According to the team's estimate, material with a mass of about 0.1–0.2 solar masses was ejected during the eruption. Scientists suggest that the flare occurred when the companion star, with a mass of about 70% of the Sun's mass, crashed into the red giant's core.

At the same time, the system's final fate has not yet been determined. One scenario involves the two stars merging into one, while another involves their remaining in a much tighter orbit. To clarify this, astronomers plan to continue observing the system after the effects of the eruption subside. The study results were published on November 18 in the journal Nature.

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