In Turkey’s Antalya, traffic on roads near the venue of the COP31 climate conference was restricted on November 11, where speeches by around 40 world leaders were expected. Turkish organizers advised some delegates to arrive at the venue by 7:00, but the UN later clarified that this was not mandatory.

Due to conflicting messages, some summit participants decided to work from their hotels. As Climate Home News reports, additional restrictions may have been introduced to transport leaders from the airport to the conference venue, as well as for the symbolic planting of olive trees by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Who is expected to speak

The list of speakers still includes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, re-elected Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Speeches are also planned by the leader of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, China’s vice president, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, and Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman.

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At the same time, the list of leaders due to speak that day has been shortened compared with the list published six days earlier. It no longer includes the leaders of Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

Zero Waste Day

COP31 is also hosting Zero Waste Day. Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan was due to hold an afternoon roundtable dedicated to the topic. The publication notes that a bill banning single-use plastic has been introduced in Turkey’s parliament, but it has not yet received the president’s signature following lobbying by the plastics industry.

Among the other announced speakers were the heads of government of Mauritania, Iraq, the Marshall Islands, and Somalia — countries facing desertification, water shortages, the threat of flooding, and drought, respectively.

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