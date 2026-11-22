Researchers at the Institute of Genomics of the University of Tartu in Estonia found that the use of common medications may be associated with changes in the gut microbiome that persist for years after treatment ends. ScienceDaily reports on the results of the study.

Scientists analyzed stool samples and prescription histories of more than 2,500 participants in the Estonian Microbiome Cohort of the Estonian Biobank. Most of the medications studied were associated with changes in the composition of gut bacteria, and for a significant share of the drugs, microbial “fingerprints” were detected years after use had stopped.

Effects not limited to antibiotics

Changes in the microbiome were linked not only to antibiotics, which have long been known for their ability to significantly affect gut bacteria. Similar associations were found for antidepressants, beta-blockers, proton pump inhibitors and benzodiazepines. Beta-blockers are used, among other things, for high blood pressure and certain heart conditions, while proton pump inhibitors reduce stomach acidity.

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One of the most notable findings was the association between benzodiazepines and microbiome changes. Benzodiazepines are a group of medications used, among other things, to treat anxiety. The microbiome changes associated with them were comparable to those observed with broad-spectrum antibiotics. At the same time, drugs within one class did not necessarily have the same effect: diazepam and alprazolam differed in the strength of the changes associated with them.

Observations after treatment starts and ends

In a smaller group of participants, the team additionally studied microbiome changes in people who began or stopped taking certain medications. The scientists recorded predictable changes in the composition of gut bacteria, providing additional evidence of the contribution of the medications themselves, rather than only differences between patients.

Although the number of participants in this repeat analysis was relatively small, the researchers verified persistent associations for proton pump inhibitors, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors and certain antibiotics, including combinations of penicillins and macrolides. The authors emphasize that the study does not prove that the recorded changes are harmful or lead to specific health problems. At the same time, medication history should be considered when interpreting microbiome data.

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