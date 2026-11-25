In India, streaming platform Lionsgate Play has cast AI performer Yug R.Ai in the lead role of the mythological series «Eklavya». This will be the service’s first original project in which the main character is played by an AI actor, Variety reports.

Lionsgate Play founder and CEO Rohit Jain presented the first materials from the series and Yug R.Ai as the company’s first AI actor. Production of «Eklavya» is already underway. The premiere is scheduled for 2027 exclusively on Tiger TV, a Punjabi- and Hindi-language service available in the Lionsgate Play app.

The legend of an archer

The series retells the legend of a boy who was rejected by a guru but became a master archer on his own. The project is directed by National Film Award-winning Indian director Vibhhu Puri, known for his work on the series «Heeramandi» and «Taj: Divided by Blood».

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The first season will consist of eight episodes. The series will be offered in several Indian and international languages; it will also become the first project in a broader slate of original series featuring AI performers. Jain said that creative teams, including writers, artists and directors, will work on such projects. He also described «Eklavya» as the foundation for a potential multi-season franchise.

Partnership with Google Cloud

«Eklavya» will be the first project under a long-term partnership between Lionsgate Play and Google Cloud. The collaboration involves combining the platform’s content creation with Google’s artificial intelligence technologies.

Tiger TV was created to bring Indian stories to a global audience. The service plans to expand its presence in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, targeting Punjabi and South Asian audiences.

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