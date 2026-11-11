In Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) plans to launch a separate electric bus service for women. It intends to purchase 30 new pink buses for the service.

As Dawn reports, the project is being prepared on the instructions of the federal government and the Ministry of Interior. The CDA plans to involve Heavy Industries Taxila in importing the buses, likely from China, under a scheme similar to the one used for the existing electric bus service.

Separate transport for female passengers

Currently, the CDA operates more than 20 routes in Islamabad with electric buses through a contractor. The fleet includes more than 160 vehicles. According to the publication’s sources, women and girls found it difficult to find a seat on buses during peak hours, so the CDA decided to create a separate service.

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A senior CDA official confirmed that the relevant division had been instructed to prepare a submission for consideration by the agency’s board. After its approval, the CDA plans to begin engagement with Heavy Industries Taxila regarding the import of the buses.

Routes and timeline

The pink electric buses are planned to be deployed on routes where the existing electric bus network already operates. If necessary, the CDA may add new routes. A representative of the agency suggested that the service could be launched in about three months.

Separately, the CDA is preparing a tourist route for double-decker buses. It initially plans to launch four buses for a 25-kilometer city tour. The route is to begin at F-9 Park and include, among other sites, Faisal Mosque, Lok Virsa, and Shakarparian.

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