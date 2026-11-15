In Israel, the police investigative unit and the attorney general’s office are examining whether information that led to the arrest of three activists from the Arab party Ra’am on election day, October 27, could have been planted in advance. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing an N12 television investigation.

According to N12, on Monday ahead of the vote, Ido Norden, chief of staff to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, contacted the police commissioner’s office with a complaint about Ra’am activists in the south of the country. He advised law enforcement to contact a source that allegedly had relevant information.

The television channel claims that this source had until recently worked in the prime minister’s office and was close to former office director general Yossi Shelley. The information about the three activists that it provided to police was later not confirmed, N12 notes. At the same time, it was entered into police databases, after which the detentions took place on election day.

Searches and detentions

On voting day, 14 police officers raided the homes of three activists. Those detained included physician Sayaf Abu-Riyash from the Bedouin city of Rahat. According to the investigation, during the raid police had neither a search warrant nor an arrest warrant.

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Police said there were suspicions regarding large sums of cash and Ra’am ballots that allegedly could have been intended for voter bribery. N12 reported that these suspicions proved exaggerated. Abu-Riyash was held in custody for six days, and on the day of his arrest he was not allowed to vote. As of November 3, six of the seven suspects in the case had been released from custody.

The prime minister’s office rejected the allegations, calling the N12 report false and an attempt to silence the case concerning a possible violation of election integrity.

Request to wiretap lawmakers

The investigation also concerns the actions of Shin Bet chief David Zini. According to N12, on election day he requested permission to wiretap five Arab members of the Knesset as part of a review into possible foreign interference in the elections. The attorney general’s office rejected this request.

Later, according to the television channel, no real evidence was found of foreign interference on a scale that could have called the fairness of the elections into question. Shin Bet said that the service had examined serious suspicions of subversive activity and foreign influence in accordance with its legal powers and instructions from Central Election Committee chair Noam Sohlberg.

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