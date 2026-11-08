In Israel, the State Prosecutor's Office has filed an indictment with the Central District Court in Lod against the director of a private kindergarten in Ariel and two caregivers. They are accused of more than 400 incidents of abuse involving 17 infants and toddlers aged from six months to three years, The Jerusalem Post reports.

The defendants are 37-year-old Natalia Kasilevskaya, director of the Luchik kindergarten, as well as two employees of the institution — 37-year-old Darina Halufa and 40-year-old Anna Pagelskaya. The prosecution is requesting that all three remain in custody until the end of the trial.

Abuse allegations

According to the prosecution, the indictment describes prolonged abuse of infants and toddlers who were completely dependent on the institution's employees. The women are charged with abuse of a minor or helpless person by an employee responsible for them, assaulting a helpless person causing bodily injury, and assault under aggravated circumstances.

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As alleged in the indictment, the defendants used cruel methods of punishment. In particular, they allegedly could obstruct the children's airways with their hands, paper, or cloth while holding them by the back of the head. Investigators also believe that the toddlers were shaken, their heads and bodies were bent forward, and they were pressed against mattresses for extended periods.

Force-feeding and psychological abuse

The investigation also alleges that some children were tightly wrapped in cloth or blankets, with their arms secured along their bodies and their movements restricted. Halufa and Pagelskaya, in particular, are accused of force-feeding toddlers who had first been restrained. According to the indictment, the children's heads were thrown back, their jaws were physically opened, and pureed food was forcibly placed in their mouths.

Another method of punishment, according to the prosecution, was locking children in a dark room without supervision. The prosecution also believes that the alleged abuse took place in the presence of other children, who witnessed it. This served as the basis for a separate charge of psychological abuse of children. The investigation was conducted by a special investigative team of the Intelligence and Investigations Unit of the Samaria District together with Ariel police.

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