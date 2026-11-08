At an oncology department in Damascus, Syria, the survival rate for children with cancer is 76%, despite years of war and significant resource shortages. The department is led by pediatric oncologist Khaled Ghanem, Health Policy Watch reports.

According to Ghanem, treatment outcomes depend not only on the disease itself, but also on whether children have access to the necessary medical care. In high-income countries, the probability of survival for a child with a cancer diagnosis exceeds 80%.

Partnership and funding

The department works in partnership with the nonprofit organization BASMA and treats about 400 children each year. International partners help provide it with medicines, specialized diagnostics and staff training.

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According to Ghanem, the program's annual budget is about $1.5 million. He discussed these issues on the Global Health Matters program with Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, founder of Nigeria's Medicaid Cancer Foundation and president-elect of the Union for International Cancer Control.

Late diagnosis in Nigeria

Shinkafi-Bagudu said that in some areas of Nigeria, the survival rate for children with cancer is about 30%. Among the problems, she cited late diagnosis, limited access to hospitals and treatment costs that may force families to sell their homes or agricultural land.

According to her, many families and healthcare workers do not consider cancer as a possible diagnosis in a child, so treatment begins late. Both experts believe that improving survival requires not only medicines, but also stronger healthcare systems, partnerships and practical support for families so they can complete treatment.

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