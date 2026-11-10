The PJ.2.1 coronavirus variant, identified in Ontario, Canada, in early May, has rapidly spread between continents. At the same time, doctors see no convincing evidence that it causes more severe COVID-19 than other variants currently in circulation, The National reports.

According to the publication, about 780 million COVID-19 infections and 7 million disease-related deaths have been recorded worldwide since the start of the pandemic. In the 28 days leading up to October 18, 56,471 new cases were recorded — more than 35,000 fewer than in the previous month.

Rapid spread

Chinese scientists reported the rapid intercontinental spread of PJ.2.1 in a study published in September. According to their findings, this variant binds more effectively to the ACE2 receptor through which the virus enters cells. Another study suggested that this property may explain the pace of its spread.

At the end of June, PJ.2.1 was first detected in the United States, in New York. It was later recorded in other US states, as well as in Australia, Singapore and Spain. In the United States, it is considered the variant whose share among COVID-19 cases is growing the fastest.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Risks for vulnerable people

The World Health Organization notes that PJ.2.1, like previous variants, causes symptoms similar to those of a cold or flu. Although it has many mutations in the spike protein, this variant is not considered more capable of evading human immune defenses.

Asher Jamal, an emergency department physician at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah, said that new variants will continue to emerge, but there is currently no convincing evidence of a need for a different treatment regimen or of an imminent threat. According to him, most cases are now relatively mild, but older people and patients with weakened immune systems remain vulnerable to serious complications.

Professor of infectious diseases Paul Hunter of the University of East Anglia also noted that there is no evidence of higher mortality, hospitalization rates or more severe illness due to PJ.2.1. At the same time, COVID-19 continues to lead to hospitalizations. Ali Alessandro Ayach, a representative of consulting company Arthur D Little, added that some patients experience long-term health problems after recovery, creating an additional burden on medical services.

Read us on