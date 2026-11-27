The James Webb Space Telescope has detected a compact, extremely red object, CW-LRD-z10, whose light was emitted when the Universe was about 450 million years old. As Live Science reports, the object may belong to the class of so-called little red dots — mysterious sources in the early Universe which, according to one of the leading hypotheses, may contain black holes actively consuming matter.

Redshift determined by spectrum

Researchers established the spectroscopic redshift of CW-LRD-z10 at 10.36. This figure indicates that the light recorded by the telescope was emitted when the Universe was approximately 450 million years old. The measurement is based on a sharp drop in brightness in the spectrum, which scientists interpreted as a Lyman-alpha break.

To search for more distant sources, the team used the James Webb Space Telescope’s MIRI mid-infrared instrument in 2025. According to the study’s first author, University of Tokyo doctoral student Takumi Tanaka, CW-LRD-z10 was the only candidate detected during this search.

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The nature of the object has not yet been established

Evidence supporting the little red dot interpretation includes the object’s very red color in the mid-infrared range, a V-shaped decline in the spectrum, possible iron emission, and probable emission lines similar to those observed in other little red dots and active black holes. Separately, none of these signs is conclusive evidence.

At the same time, researchers did not detect broad hydrogen lines, considered a characteristic feature of little red dots: the relevant part of the spectrum was not covered by the current observations. Alternative explanations could be a closer galaxy with old stars or an ordinary star-forming galaxy, although the authors note that these options are less consistent with the available data.

New observations using MIRI are planned for 2027. They are expected to help detect hydrogen and oxygen lines and distinguish the object’s genuinely red emission from the effect of strong spectral lines.

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